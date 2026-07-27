‘The Sauce Live’ EP 58 featuring the Zacc Harris Group August 15th at 12 noon eastern

The Sauce Live — Saturday, August 15 at Noon Eastern. Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 58 of The Sauce Live, recorded live at Merrimans' Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana, featuring the Zacc Harris Group. A Minneapolis-based guitarist, composer, and bandleader, Zacc Harris has been an integral part of the Twin Cities jazz scene since 2005. Known for his articulate guitar work, inventive compositions, and dynamic live performances, Harris leads and performs with a range of projects, including the Atlantis Quartet, the Zacc Harris Group, and American Reverie. In 2017, Harris was named the Twin Cities’ Best Jazz Artist by City Pages.

Experience the Zacc Harris Group live from Merrimans Playhouse on The Sauce Live, Saturday, August 15 at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.