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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 58 featuring the Zacc Harris Group August 15th at 12 noon eastern

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 27, 2026 at 9:41 AM EDT
Zacc Harris Group
Photo provided by Zack Harris Group
Zacc Harris Group

The Sauce Live — Saturday, August 15 at Noon Eastern. Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 58 of The Sauce Live, recorded live at Merrimans' Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana, featuring the Zacc Harris Group. A Minneapolis-based guitarist, composer, and bandleader, Zacc Harris has been an integral part of the Twin Cities jazz scene since 2005. Known for his articulate guitar work, inventive compositions, and dynamic live performances, Harris leads and performs with a range of projects, including the Atlantis Quartet, the Zacc Harris Group, and American Reverie. In 2017, Harris was named the Twin Cities’ Best Jazz Artist by City Pages.
Experience the Zacc Harris Group live from Merrimans Playhouse on The Sauce Live, Saturday, August 15 at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County
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News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming