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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 59 featuring The Lost Luggage, August 22nd at 12 noon eastern

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 27, 2026 at 9:47 AM EDT
The Lost Luggage
Photo provided by The Lost Luggage
The Lost Luggage

The Sauce Live — Saturday, August 22nd at Noon Eastern. Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 55 of The Sauce Live, recorded live at Goshen Brewing Company. This week, we’re featuring Lost Luggage, a vibraphone-fueled jazz quartet that has been entertaining Elkhart County audiences for nearly a decade with tight musicianship, versatility, and a Latin jazz-inspired sound.
The group began as a trio in 2017 with Kenneth Craig on vibraphone, Deron Bergstresser on drums, and Kent Dutchersmith on bass. In 2024, saxophonist Ben Good-Elliott joined the lineup, adding another voice to the band’s distinctive sound. Lost Luggage released its first album, Carrion Items, in 2023. Catch the music and the energy of this live performance on The Sauce Live, Saturday, August 22nd at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming