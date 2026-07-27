‘The Sauce Live’ EP 59 featuring The Lost Luggage, August 22nd at 12 noon eastern

The Sauce Live — Saturday, August 22nd at Noon Eastern. Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 55 of The Sauce Live, recorded live at Goshen Brewing Company. This week, we’re featuring Lost Luggage, a vibraphone-fueled jazz quartet that has been entertaining Elkhart County audiences for nearly a decade with tight musicianship, versatility, and a Latin jazz-inspired sound.

The group began as a trio in 2017 with Kenneth Craig on vibraphone, Deron Bergstresser on drums, and Kent Dutchersmith on bass. In 2024, saxophonist Ben Good-Elliott joined the lineup, adding another voice to the band’s distinctive sound. Lost Luggage released its first album, Carrion Items, in 2023. Catch the music and the energy of this live performance on The Sauce Live, Saturday, August 22nd at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.