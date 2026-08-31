'The Sauce' EP 67: Michelle Thomas, Heidi Smith, Jack Barksdale

Returning for its September installment, The Sauce with host Dawn Burns airs Saturday, September 12 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE. This month, Dawn welcomes jazz singer-songwriter, recording artist, educator, and entrepreneur Michele Thomas, a Chicago-rooted artist whose music reflects jazz's evolving spirit—improvisatory, searching, and deeply connected to life.

Drawing inspiration from her gospel roots and a love of R&B, soul, folk, and contemporary music, Thomas brings a rich emotional and musical vocabulary to her work. Her warm, distinctive voice has earned praise from acclaimed artists Kevin Mahogany and Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Yusef Lateef.

Also on this episode, hear from Heidi Smith, Executive Director of the School of American Music in Three Oaks, Michigan, and Americana and folk artist Jack Barksdale.

Don't miss The Sauce, Saturday, September 12 at noon on Michiana's NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.