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The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

'The Sauce' EP 67: Michelle Thomas, Heidi Smith, Jack Barksdale

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
Left: Michelle Thomas Top Right: Heidi Smith Bottom Right: Jack Barksdale
Michelle Thomas Credit Kyle LaMere_X1A1618 Jack Barksdale BrooksBurris Photo Credit
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Photos Provided by Michelle Thomas Heidi Smith and Jack Barksdale
Left: Michelle Thomas Top Right: Heidi Smith Bottom Right: Jack Barksdale

Returning for its September installment, The Sauce with host Dawn Burns airs Saturday, September 12 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE. This month, Dawn welcomes jazz singer-songwriter, recording artist, educator, and entrepreneur Michele Thomas, a Chicago-rooted artist whose music reflects jazz's evolving spirit—improvisatory, searching, and deeply connected to life.
Drawing inspiration from her gospel roots and a love of R&B, soul, folk, and contemporary music, Thomas brings a rich emotional and musical vocabulary to her work. Her warm, distinctive voice has earned praise from acclaimed artists Kevin Mahogany and Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Yusef Lateef.
Also on this episode, hear from Heidi Smith, Executive Director of the School of American Music in Three Oaks, Michigan, and Americana and folk artist Jack Barksdale.
Don't miss The Sauce, Saturday, September 12 at noon on Michiana's NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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