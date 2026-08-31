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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 60 featuring Sugar Bomb, September 19th at 12 noon eastern

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT
Sugar Bomb
Photo credit Camilla Calnan
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Photo provided by Sugar Bomb
Sugar Bomb

The Sauce Live returns Saturday, September 19 at noon Eastern! Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 60 of The Sauce Live, recorded live at Goshen Brewing Company and featuring the electrifying instrumental groove jazz trio Sugar Bomb.
Formed in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2023, Sugar Bomb brings together Jacob Bruner on keyboards, Eli Kahn on bass and guitar, and Joe Enright on drums. Drawing inspiration from jazz, classical, fusion, hip-hop, and electronic music, the trio creates a genre-defying sound fueled by adventurous compositions, fearless improvisation, and high-energy performances.
Known for their dynamic and engaging live shows, Sugar Bomb has quickly made its mark on the Asheville music scene, performing everywhere from AVL Fest and Asheville Music Hall to Sierra Nevada and Highland Brewing.
Catch the music, the groove, and the energy of Sugar Bomb on The Sauce Live, Saturday, September 19 at noon Eastern on Michiana's NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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