‘The Sauce Live’ EP 60 featuring Sugar Bomb, September 19th at 12 noon eastern

The Sauce Live returns Saturday, September 19 at noon Eastern! Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 60 of The Sauce Live, recorded live at Goshen Brewing Company and featuring the electrifying instrumental groove jazz trio Sugar Bomb.

Formed in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2023, Sugar Bomb brings together Jacob Bruner on keyboards, Eli Kahn on bass and guitar, and Joe Enright on drums. Drawing inspiration from jazz, classical, fusion, hip-hop, and electronic music, the trio creates a genre-defying sound fueled by adventurous compositions, fearless improvisation, and high-energy performances.

Known for their dynamic and engaging live shows, Sugar Bomb has quickly made its mark on the Asheville music scene, performing everywhere from AVL Fest and Asheville Music Hall to Sierra Nevada and Highland Brewing.

Catch the music, the groove, and the energy of Sugar Bomb on The Sauce Live, Saturday, September 19 at noon Eastern on Michiana's NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.