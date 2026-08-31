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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 61 featuring The Bergamot, September 26th at 12 noon eastern

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
The bergamot
The Bergamot

The Sauce Live returns Saturday, September 26 at noon Eastern! Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 61 of The Sauce Live, recorded live at The Acorn in Three Oaks, Michigan, featuring the acclaimed indie-folk-rock duo The Bergamot.
South Bend natives and high-school sweethearts Jillian Speece and Nathaniel Paul Hoff have taken their music from street corners and dive bars to stages across all 50 states on their Unity Tour. Their textured harmonies and fearless songwriting have earned praise from People Magazine, Rolling Stone UK, and EARMILK, while sharing stages with artists including X Ambassadors, Gavin DeGraw, and Young the Giant.
Blending the intimacy of folk, the infectious energy of pop, and the power of rock, The Bergamot transforms lived experiences into unforgettable anthems.
Hear their special album release performance on The Sauce Live, Saturday, September 26 at noon Eastern on Michiana's NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithSpecial ProgrammingFeaturefeatures