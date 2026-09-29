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The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

“The Sauce” EP 68: Isabella Isherwood, Aaron Nichols, Mike Casey

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 29, 2026 at 10:12 AM EDT
Left: Isabella Isherwood Top Right: Aaron Nichols Bottom Right: Mike Casey
Isabella Isherwood: joe-mazza-chicago-brave-lux-inc-3817 Mike Casey: HernanArnez7
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Photos provided by Isabella Isherwood, Aaron Nichols and Mike Casey
Left: Isabella Isherwood Top Right: Aaron Nichols Bottom Right: Mike Casey

Returning for its October installment, The Sauce with host Dawn Burns airs Saturday, October 10 at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.
This month, Dawn welcomes back Isabella Isherwood, a Chicago native and accomplished actor, vocalist, pianist, music director, and conductor. Isabella has shared her artistry on stage and screen both nationally and internationally. She is a proud alum of The Second City, Acting Studio Chicago, and the Jazz Institute of Chicago.
Dawn also sits down with Aaron Nichols, Executive Director of South Bend Civic Theatre, and Mike Casey, a Los Angeles-based internationally recognized artist and composer whose music has been featured nine times in Amazon Music, Pandora, and Spotify’s annual “Best Jazz Of” selections.
Don’t miss The Sauce with Dawn Burns — Saturday, October 10 at noon on Michiana’s NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County
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