“The Sauce” EP 68: Isabella Isherwood, Aaron Nichols, Mike Casey

Returning for its October installment, The Sauce with host Dawn Burns airs Saturday, October 10 at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

This month, Dawn welcomes back Isabella Isherwood, a Chicago native and accomplished actor, vocalist, pianist, music director, and conductor. Isabella has shared her artistry on stage and screen both nationally and internationally. She is a proud alum of The Second City, Acting Studio Chicago, and the Jazz Institute of Chicago.

Dawn also sits down with Aaron Nichols, Executive Director of South Bend Civic Theatre, and Mike Casey, a Los Angeles-based internationally recognized artist and composer whose music has been featured nine times in Amazon Music, Pandora, and Spotify’s annual “Best Jazz Of” selections.

Don’t miss The Sauce with Dawn Burns — Saturday, October 10 at noon on Michiana’s NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.