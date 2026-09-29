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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 62 featuring Paul Hecht's Pyrography II October 17th at 12 noon eastern

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 29, 2026 at 10:17 AM EDT
Paul Hecht's Pyrography Quintet
Photo provided by Paul Hecht
Paul Hecht's Pyrography II

The Sauce Live returns to Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend with host Dawn Burns presenting Paul Hecht’s Pyrography II.
Named after a poem by John Ashbery, Pyrography II draws inspiration from the concept of “fire writing”—the art of inscribing the spirit and unlocking an inner flame through sound. Captured live at Merriman’s Playhouse, the ensemble’s performance is an evocative exploration of sound, creativity, and improvisation, alive with energy and depth.
Hear Paul Hecht’s Pyrography II on The Sauce Live, Saturday, October 17 at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE, Michiana’s NPR station.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County
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