‘The Sauce Live’ EP 63 featuring the Stephen Harvey Trio, October 24th at 12 noon eastern

The Sauce Live returns Saturday, October 24 at noon Eastern!Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 61 of The Sauce Live, recorded live at Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana, featuring the Stephen Harvey Trio and their latest project, The Golden Hour.

A recent review of the trio praised Harvey’s music, noting:

“His compositions and first-class arrangements connect the jazz tradition with the spirit of contemporary African American music… The eleven tracks captivate with colorful instrumentation, brilliant solos, and admirable interplay between the orchestra’s sections.”

— Michael van Gee, Jazz’n’More

Experience the energy of The Sauce Live and the music of the Stephen Harvey Trio this Saturday, October 24 at noon Eastern on Michiana’s NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.