© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 63 featuring the Stephen Harvey Trio, October 24th at 12 noon eastern

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 29, 2026 at 10:24 AM EDT
Stephen Harvey Trio
Photo provided by Stephen Harvey Trio
Stephen Harvey Trio

The Sauce Live returns Saturday, October 24 at noon Eastern!Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 61 of The Sauce Live, recorded live at Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend, Indiana, featuring the Stephen Harvey Trio and their latest project, The Golden Hour.

A recent review of the trio praised Harvey’s music, noting:
“His compositions and first-class arrangements connect the jazz tradition with the spirit of contemporary African American music… The eleven tracks captivate with colorful instrumentation, brilliant solos, and admirable interplay between the orchestra’s sections.”
— Michael van Gee, Jazz’n’More
Experience the energy of The Sauce Live and the music of the Stephen Harvey Trio this Saturday, October 24 at noon Eastern on Michiana’s NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

CFSJC
cfsjc.org
“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County
Tags
News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithSpecial ProgrammingFeaturefeatures