J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday October 17 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Brian Culbertson

Catch J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth & Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday nights at 7 on 88.1 WVPE.

This week, dive into the genre-defying world of Brian Culbertson, the multi-instrumentalist behind 29 albums and 40 Billboard No. 1 singles. From his 1994 breakout album Long Night Out to his ambitious 2022 three-album journey, The Trilogy—tracing passion, heartbreak, and renewal—it's always an event when Brian Culbertson records a new project.

And he's got a hot one coming! It's called The Midnight Tapes, and for the first time, Brian tackles every instrument on the album. The first single, "'76 Monte Carlo," is here, and you can hear Brian playing not only drums, bass, guitar, and keyboards but also trumpet, flugelhorn, trombone, euphonium, and more.

Catch it on J:Cubed this Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE!

