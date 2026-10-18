J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday October 24 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: The Braxton Brothers

This Saturday on J:Cubed, host Karl Smith turns up the smooth with The Braxton Brothers and their latest single, “Still Yours.”

Every Saturday, J:Cubed brings you the best in smooth jazz, featuring artists who honor the genre’s mainstream jazz roots while embracing a fresh, contemporary sound.

This week, we spotlight Nelson and Wayne Braxton, better known as The Braxton Brothers—a duo whose journey began in the mid-1990s in the San Francisco Bay Area. The twin brothers started sending their early recordings to local radio stations, hoping to get their music heard. Then came a breakthrough: KKSF, the Bay Area’s smooth jazz powerhouse, picked up their song “When Love Comes Around” and put it on the air.

Fast-forward nearly 30 years, and the brothers are still delivering the goods, combining exceptional musicianship on bass, keyboards, and saxophone with a sound that keeps evolving.

Their new single, “Still Yours,” has all the ingredients of a smooth jazz standout: polished, contemporary production.

Catch The Braxton Brothers’ “Still Yours” this Saturday on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®, hosted by Karl Smith on Michiana’s NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

