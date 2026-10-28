‘The Sauce’ EP 69: Sophy Burnham, Eric Wyatt and Abbie Thomas

Returning for its November installment, The Sauce with Dawn Burns airs Saturday, November 14, at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE, Michiana’s NPR station.

This month, host Dawn Burns welcomes three distinguished guests whose creative work explores the power of storytelling, music, and the human experience. Joining Dawn is Sophy Burnham, an award-winning novelist, playwright, and nonfiction writer whose work explores the invisible forces that shape our lives—from angels and synchronicities to those extraordinary moments of grace that remind us we are never alone.

Also featured are saxophonist Eric Wyatt, whose artistry brings a distinctive voice to jazz, and award-winning singer-songwriter Abbie Thomas, celebrated for her musical storytelling.

Tune in for an engaging hour of conversation, creativity, and inspiration.

Don’t miss The Sauce with Dawn Burns on Saturday, November 14, at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE — Michiana’s NPR station.