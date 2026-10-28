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The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

‘The Sauce’ EP 69: Sophy Burnham, Eric Wyatt and Abbie Thomas

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 28, 2026 at 9:25 AM EDT
Left: Sophy Burnham Center: Eric Wyatt Right: Abbie Thomas
Photos provided by Sophy Burnham, Eric Wyatt, Abbie Thomas
Left: Sophy Burnham Center: Eric Wyatt Right: Abbie Thomas

Returning for its November installment, The Sauce with Dawn Burns airs Saturday, November 14, at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE, Michiana’s NPR station.
This month, host Dawn Burns welcomes three distinguished guests whose creative work explores the power of storytelling, music, and the human experience. Joining Dawn is Sophy Burnham, an award-winning novelist, playwright, and nonfiction writer whose work explores the invisible forces that shape our lives—from angels and synchronicities to those extraordinary moments of grace that remind us we are never alone.
Also featured are saxophonist Eric Wyatt, whose artistry brings a distinctive voice to jazz, and award-winning singer-songwriter Abbie Thomas, celebrated for her musical storytelling.
Tune in for an engaging hour of conversation, creativity, and inspiration.
Don’t miss The Sauce with Dawn Burns on Saturday, November 14, at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE — Michiana’s NPR station.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming