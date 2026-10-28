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Dawn Burns The Sauce Live
The Sauce Live
"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.

‘The Sauce Live’ EP 65 featuring Brandon Meeks November 21st at 12 noon eastern

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 28, 2026 at 9:32 AM EDT
Bassist Brandon Meeks
Photo provided by Brandon Meeks
Bassist Brandon Meeks

The Sauce Live — Saturday, November 21st at Noon Eastern Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 65 of The Sauce Live, recorded at Merrimans Playhouse in South Bend Indiana, featuring bassist and composer Brandon Meeks performing On the Shoulders of Giants.
Fresh off receiving the 2026 Creative Capital State of the Art Prize for his Unsung Giants project, Meeks brings that same spirit to this special performance—honoring the brilliance, depth, and legacy of Indianapolis jazz. The broadcast also marks the live debut of new music from one of Indy’s most respected bassists and bandleaders.
Recorded live at Merrimans Playhouse, this inspiring performance showcases Meeks’ artistry, vision, and deep connection to Indianapolis’ rich jazz tradition.
Tune in Saturday, November 21st at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.

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“The Sauce Live” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl SmithFeaturefeaturesSpecial Programming