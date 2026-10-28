‘The Sauce Live’ EP 65 featuring Christopher Gold November 28th at 12 noon eastern

The Sauce Live — Saturday, November 28 at Noon Eastern Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 65 of The Sauce Live, recorded at The Acorn in Three Oaks Michigan, featuring singer-songwriter Christopher Gold.

Christopher is a Kentucky-born songwriter living in Wisconsin. Over the years he has written and recorded folk songs, country songs, rock & roll songs, and everything in between citing a love for songwriters like Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, John Prine, and anybody else whose work begins with paper and pen. He travels primarily as a solo act, carrying on the folk tradition of performances that blend music, storytelling, and humor.

Tune in Saturday, November 28 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.