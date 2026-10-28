"The Sauce Live," hosted by Dawn Burns, invites you into the world of music with live recordings, heartfelt conversations, and stories of creativity. Join us every 3rd and 4th Saturday at 12 noon Eastern—an inspired companion to the monthly broadcast of The Sauce.
‘The Sauce Live’ EP 65 featuring Christopher Gold November 28th at 12 noon eastern
The Sauce Live — Saturday, November 28 at Noon Eastern Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 65 of The Sauce Live, recorded at The Acorn in Three Oaks Michigan, featuring singer-songwriter Christopher Gold.
Christopher is a Kentucky-born songwriter living in Wisconsin. Over the years he has written and recorded folk songs, country songs, rock & roll songs, and everything in between citing a love for songwriters like Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, John Prine, and anybody else whose work begins with paper and pen. He travels primarily as a solo act, carrying on the folk tradition of performances that blend music, storytelling, and humor.
Tune in Saturday, November 28 at 12 noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE.