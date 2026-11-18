‘The Sauce Live’ EP 65 featuring Todd Marcus November 28th at 12 noon eastern
Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 65 of The Sauce Live, recorded at Merrimans’ Playhouse in South Bend, featuring acclaimed jazz bassist clarinetist and composer Todd Marcus.
Blending hard-swinging straight-ahead jazz with fiery improvisation and lyrical sensitivity, Marcus has carved out a distinctive voice for the bass clarinet in modern jazz. A DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star since 2013, he has earned praise from The New York Times as one of today’s most inventive straight-ahead jazz bass clarinetists.
Leading ensembles ranging from intimate trios to his nine-piece Jazz Orchestra, Marcus brings together jazz, classical influences, and the Middle Eastern sounds of his Egyptian-American heritage.
Don't miss this inspiring live performance showcasing the artistry and originality of Todd Marcus.
Tune in Saturday, November 28th at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE!