Join host Dawn Burns for Episode 65 of The Sauce Live, recorded at Merrimans’ Playhouse in South Bend, featuring acclaimed jazz bassist clarinetist and composer Todd Marcus.

Blending hard-swinging straight-ahead jazz with fiery improvisation and lyrical sensitivity, Marcus has carved out a distinctive voice for the bass clarinet in modern jazz. A DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star since 2013, he has earned praise from The New York Times as one of today’s most inventive straight-ahead jazz bass clarinetists.

Leading ensembles ranging from intimate trios to his nine-piece Jazz Orchestra, Marcus brings together jazz, classical influences, and the Middle Eastern sounds of his Egyptian-American heritage.

Don't miss this inspiring live performance showcasing the artistry and originality of Todd Marcus.

Tune in Saturday, November 28th at noon Eastern on 88.1 WVPE!