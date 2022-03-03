© 2022 WVPE
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ Episode 13: Billy Foster, The Accidentals, Michael Mason

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 3, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST
Photos provided by The Accidentals, Billy Foster and Michael Manson
Left: The Accidentals Center: Billy Foster Left: Michael Mason

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's March installment Monday, Mar. 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

NPR News Dawn BurnspodcastsKarl SmithfeaturesThe Sauce