The South Bend Tribune reports that former St. Joseph County Democratic Party chair Owen "Butch" Morgan has died. He was 73. Democratic party chair Diana Hess told the Tribune that Morgan had been in the hospital in recent weeks and spent the last week in hospice care. Morgan was a longtime Democratic party insider. He served as both a county party chair and congressional district chairman. A 2011 investigation by the Tribune and Howey Politics Indiana triggered a criminal probe of Morgan. It was for his role in a scheme to forge signatures to put presidential candidates Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Edwards on the Indiana ballot in the 2008 primary election. In 2013, he was convicted of two counts of felony conspiracy to commit petition fraud and two counts of felony conspiracy to commit forgery. Morgan was sentenced to a year in prison, a year in community corrections and two years of probation. During probation Morgan was prohibited from participating in political events. He was released after six months in prison for good behavior.