-
Hoosier lawmakers will host meetings across the state in early August to solicit public feedback on the state’s redistricting process. The U.S.…
-
It will still be weeks before Indiana lawmakers can gather to redraw congressional and state legislative district boundaries. That’s because of delays in…
-
Indiana will remain at nine congressional districts for the next decade after national and state census figures were released Monday.The number of seats…
-
Indiana House Republicans refused to debate a redistricting reform proposal Thursday, using legislative procedure to block an amendment from House…
-
The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission will collect testimony on the state’s current voting districts, and what Hoosiers would like to see in new…