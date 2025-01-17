A polar vortex is set to grip much of the U.S. What does that mean?

Bone-chilling temperatures will envelop millions of Americans this weekend, shepherding in days of frigid temperatures and life-threatening conditions for next week.

People living "basically anywhere from the Rockies eastward will see below-normal temperatures over the next several days," said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. "Particularly the Rockies, the northern Plains, the Upper Midwest, are expected to see those wind chill readings as low as minus 30 to perhaps as low as minus 40 or minus 50 by this weekend into early next week." Temperatures so low pose a great risk of hypothermia and frostbite to any exposed skin, Taylor warned.

These conditions are all thanks to a familiar sounding occurrence: the polar vortex, a large area of low pressure and cold air that surrounds the Earth's poles. The "vortex" is the counterclockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the North and South Poles. But often during winter, the polar vortex will expand, bringing its cold air south and causing these notoriously large outbreaks of chilly temperatures.

"This will be one of the more far-reaching cold air outbreaks of the season so far," Taylor said.

Areas unaccustomed to freezing, or below freezing, forecasts like the South and Mid-Atlantic won't be spared and could reach some daily record cold temperatures, Taylor said.

Monday's forecasts for areas including Dallas, Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C., indicate high temperatures will fall below freezing. The morning low temperatures may drop below freezing as far south as Houston, New Orleans and Tallahassee, Fla., on Monday and Tuesday mornings — between 20 and 30 degrees below normal for this time of year, Taylor said.

But elsewhere in the country — where it will, no doubt still be really, really, cold — the weather is not expected to break any major records, Taylor said. "The forecast temperatures and the wind chill readings are certainly worth noting, and again, could be dangerous to life-threatening for some areas, regardless of whether it breaks a record or not."

LM Otero / AP / AP Cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create icicle on a tree in Richardson, Texas, on Jan. 8.

Does climate change have anything to do with the frequent cold?

Generally, there is no place that's safe from climate change and research shows climate change is a big driver of extreme weather.

As for the cause of extreme cold, the jury is still out. Some researchers do believe there is a connection between climate change and the impact to the Arctic and polar vortex activity, but for others this is still an active area of investigation.

What is clear is that many areas of the central and eastern U.S. are experiencing a colder than usual January, Taylor said. These areas have "been kind of stuck in this pattern where we've had periods of colder weather basically since the beginning of the month. And that pattern looks to continue really through the end of the month," Taylor said.

Ben Curtis / AP / AP Members of the U.S. military Joint Honor Guard parade as they rehearse ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration, at the North Lawn in front of the White House in Washington on Jan. 12.

Tips for surviving and thriving despite the cold

If possible, it makes the most sense to stay indoors during this cold spell. But life continues regardless of the temperatures outside.

This weekend four NFL playoff games continue as scheduled in Kansas City, Detroit, Philadelphia and Buffalo, N.Y.

➡️ Another Chiefs home playoff game, another arctic blast. Is Kansas City ready for the cold?

Detroit, which is expected to face lows of 6 to 10 degrees and wind chills as low as 4 below zero, at least has a domed football stadium for spectators going in person to see the Lions play the Washington Commanders.

The same can't be said elsewhere. When the Houston Texans face off against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday, they could play in temperatures in the single digits.

The Eagles and Los Angeles Rams could play in some snow in Philadelphia on Sunday, early forecasts show. And in bitterly-cold Buffalo, the Baltimore Ravens and Bills will fight for a spot in the Conference Championship in temperatures of around 10 degrees.

On Monday, the coldest air of the season flies into Washington, D.C., for President Donald Trump's second swearing-in. It's set to be the coldest Inauguration Day since President Ronald Reagan's in 1985 when, by noon, temperatures only reached 7 degrees and wind chill temperatures were between 10 and 20 degrees below zero, according to historical data. The current forecast in D.C. on Monday is for a high of 22 with wind gusts of 30 mph making it feel much colder, Taylor said.

For anyone set to experience those dangerously cold temperatures, Taylor recommends limiting the amount of skin exposed to the air and cutting down time spent outdoors as much as possible.

Taylor suggests keeping a cold weather survival kit, packed with things like a phone charger, jumper cables, snacks and water, at the ready and in the car.

Of course, dress warmly and in multiple layers — like an onion, NPR's Life Kit recommends. That should include a moisture-wicking first layer, an insulating piece (like a flannel shirt) and finally, a wind-insulating top layer.

