Sunday Puzzle: Rhyme Time
On-air challenge
I'm going to give you some clues. The answer to each one rhymes with the last word in the clue.
Ex. The sky's hue --> Blue
1. Toy that flies to great height
2. Pistol, for one
3. Funeral fire
4. Things you count when you have trouble getting to sleep
5. Friars event with a celebrity host
6. Brand of pen that you can click
7. Place to acquire knowledge
8. Have uncertainty about
9. Not go away
10. King Felipe VI's domain
11. Three plus one more
12. Locale for someone who needs bail
13. One-tenth of a bowling game
14. Like the runner that all the others have passed
15. Quick blow on a flute
16. Superior to all the rest
17. Was rank
18. New addition to a family, maybe
Last week's challenge
Challenge:
Last week's challenge came from Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Name a famous living singer whose first and last names together have four syllables. The second and fourth syllables phonetically sound like things a dog walker would likely carry. What singer is this?
Answer:
Alicia Keys
Winner:
Laurie Rose of Maldon, MA.
This week's challenge
This week's challenge comes from Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Think of two hooved animals. Take all the letters of one of them and the last three letters of the other, mix them together, and you'll get the first and last names of a famous actress. Who is it?
Copyright 2026 NPR