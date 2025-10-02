Brian Collier
Brian S Collier, Ph.D. was an Associate Professor of the Practice at the University of Notre Dame, where he taught with the ACE Program and Native Studies courses through American Studies, among other departments, for 15 years. He is a graduate of John Adams High School in South Bend and is the incoming editor of the Journal of the West.
Brian Collier stumbled upon the South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at Chris Wilson Pavilion in Potowatomi Park this summer, which was broadcast live on WVPE.