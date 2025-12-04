Dan Driscoll is the Rector of Sorin College at the University of Notre Dame. He and his late wife, Felicia Leon, raised their five children in South Bend, where Dan served for twenty years as Head of School at Good Shepherd Montessori School. Following Felicia’s death, he sought something new, a transition that led him to his current role at Notre Dame. His work in the residence hall continues to be shaped by family, memory, and the deep connections that form around shared meals and shared stories. And let’s face it: on a practical level, it’s a match made in heaven—a rector who likes to cook and a residence hall full of young men who like to eat.