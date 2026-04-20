Kathy Cook, retired Army 1SG. I currently work as an office administrator for Fairview Fittings USA. I served in the Army for 25 years, retiring in 2015. I have trained as a Combat Medic, Personnel Manager, and Signal System Specialist. I have held many leadership roles, including Drill Sergeant, Section Chief, Equal Opportunity Representative, and 1SG. I have been deployed to Bosnia and served 2 tours in Afghanistan. I have had assignments in Korea, Fort Hood, Fort Devens, Fort Drum, and 4 tours in Germany. I have several awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with a Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Combat Action Badge, to name just a few. I have 3 children and 3 dogs. I finished my undergraduate degree in 2022 with highest honors, earning a BFA in Graphic Design. I run as a hobby and plan to finish a half-marathon in every state and at every National Park. I will run Acadia National Park in June. Last June, I ran the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone, and Glacier NP. Other National Parks I've run include: Everglades, Zion, Yosemite, Shenandoah, Mount Rushmore, and the Smoky Mountains. I finished my first full marathon in January 2025. I am currently working on a master’s in liberal studies at IUSB.