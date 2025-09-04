Vincent Yanez has lived a few different lives; from European Backpacker to Advertising Director, from Massage Therapist to Social Worker.

During that time he's collected a ridiculous amount of stories that he has shared in his memoirs, screenplays, travel books, fiction novels, cartoons and political ramblings, all available on Amazon. His book, Einstein's Shutter, was named an Amazon Top 25 Indie Summer Reading Pick.

Vincent believes everyone has a story to tell, America does not have Kings, and there are few things as enjoyable as a warm, crispy tater tot.

