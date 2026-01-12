Michiana Matters week of 1/5/2026

This week on Michiana Matters...The WVPE News Team talks about the reaction on Facebook after a convicted child killer got out of prison for good behavior only to put more lives in danger. Also, we discuss a bill that would find the locally elected South Bend School Board replaced with a state appointed board, what happens to the money now that Goshen Dam Pond taxing district dissolved, and Elkhart is finalizing its grant application for the cleanup of the old Roundhouse site.

