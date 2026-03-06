© 2026 WVPE
Michiana Matters

Michiana Matters EP9 - Week of 3/2/2026

By Shelli Harmon-Baker,
Mike MurrellMichael GallenbergerJeff Parrott
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:25 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

This week on Michiana Matters...

Jeff Parrott talks about a nonprofit that speaks out for abuse victims, LaCasa is getting a grant from a popular podcaster, what RV's have to do with orangutans and a new zoo train. Mike Murrell discusses a new parking plan for St. Joseph, Michigan and Elkhart County H-1B hiring rate disparity. Michael Gallenberger speaks about the death of beloved ND coach Lou Holtz, a Mishawaka water hike and another data center story.
Plus, Shelli Harmon-Baker talks about a highly addictive substance available over the counter at gas stations with no ID check in Michigan.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.

Shelli Harmon-Baker
Shelli has been with WVPE since 2021 and is the News Director and local host of All Things Considered. She has been working in radio longer than she cares to admit, but has been in local radio in the area for over 20 years. Shelli has worked in Charlotte, NC, Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY and Long Island, NY at both music and news stations. Michiana, however, is home. (She grew up in Coloma). Shelli is married to Mark and they live in happy chaos with five dogs and a noisy parakeet in Granger. When not working, she is probably in the middle of a Netflix binge, reading, or thinking of the next way to spoil her granddaughter.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
