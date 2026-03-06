Michiana Matters EP9 - Week of 3/2/2026

This week on Michiana Matters...

Jeff Parrott talks about a nonprofit that speaks out for abuse victims, LaCasa is getting a grant from a popular podcaster, what RV's have to do with orangutans and a new zoo train. Mike Murrell discusses a new parking plan for St. Joseph, Michigan and Elkhart County H-1B hiring rate disparity. Michael Gallenberger speaks about the death of beloved ND coach Lou Holtz, a Mishawaka water hike and another data center story.

Plus, Shelli Harmon-Baker talks about a highly addictive substance available over the counter at gas stations with no ID check in Michigan.

Those stories and more on Michiana Matters.

