3 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County

Authorities say a 15-year old sophomore is suspected of opening fire at at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. That's about 30 miles north of Detroit.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered. Three people have died, all believed to be students. Six others were injured, including a teacher.

Oakland County undersheriff Mike McCabe says the suspect gave up without "any problems." Officials also say they don't think there was more than one assailant.

Law enforcement is not commenting on the investigation into the deadly shooting, including whether there were any warning signs.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne says he’s shocked and devastated.

“You certainly can pray for our families here in Oxford and our students.”

In a statement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed her sympathy, and called gun violence a "public health crisis."

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now.

“As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.

“My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford."

A shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township was reported Tuesday afternoon, and as of 1:34 p.m., was still an active scene. There is one suspected shooter in custody. Four to six victims were reported, although there are currently no confirmed fatalities.

The statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department said:

"We responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township at 12:55PM today. At this time it is still an active scene. We have multiple patrol units and multiple EMS units on scene along with SWAT and Aviation Unit.

We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any other at this time. There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.

More to follow when we have it."

This is a developing story.

