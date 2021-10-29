All IN: Friday Recap

Listen to the broadcast version of the story.

Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including unique challenges faced by women experiencing homelessness, a preview of the new season of the Sick Podcast, and efforts to fight lead pollution in Indiana.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Marcie Luhigo

Director of Development and Communications, Horizon House in Indianapolis

Lauren Bavis

Co-Host, Sick Podcast; Health Reporter, Side Effects Public Media

Jake Harper

Co-Host, Sick Podcast; Health Reporter, Side Effects Public Media

Heidi Beidinger

Director of the Master of Science in Global Health Program, University of Notre Dame; Co-Founder, Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team