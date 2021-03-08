All IN: When Theatre Productions Can Resume, Including At The South Bend Civic Theatre

By All IN Staff 51 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Listen for this episode of All IN on Monday, March 8 at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.

Theatre productions came to a halt across the country because of COVID-19.

Today we talk about what effect the pandemic has had on the industry, how three theatres in Indiana are continuing to create shows for their audiences, and what organizing and rehearsing for a production looks like right now.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Michael Lasley
Executive Artistic Director, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Aaron Nichols
Executive Director, South Bend Civic Theatre

Carly Myers
Chief Marketing Officer, Embassy Theatre

Tags: 
All IN
South Bend Civic Theatre
Feature
Aaron Nichols