All IN: When Theatre Productions Can Resume, Including At The South Bend Civic Theatre

Listen for this episode of All IN on Monday, March 8 at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.
Theatre productions came to a halt across the country because of COVID-19.
Today we talk about what effect the pandemic has had on the industry, how three theatres in Indiana are continuing to create shows for their audiences, and what organizing and rehearsing for a production looks like right now.
Produced by Micah Yason.
Guests:
Michael Lasley
Executive Artistic Director, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
Aaron Nichols
Executive Director, South Bend Civic Theatre
Carly Myers
Chief Marketing Officer, Embassy Theatre