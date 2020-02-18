All IN: Who was Madam C.J. Walker?

Listen to the broadcast version of the show.

Madam C.J. Walker was born to slaves and died the first self-made female millionaire in the United States. Her business was built in Indiana, but her legacy extends far beyond her fortune–her activism and philanthropy have had a lasting impact. And her story will come to life as a series on Netflix, starring Octavia Spencer, this March.

Today we talk to A’Lelia Bundles, the official biographer and great-great granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker.

Produced by Maggie Gelon.

Guests:

A’Lelia Bundles

Author, “On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker”