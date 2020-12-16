Are You Making New Year's Resolutions This Year? Share Them With Us

Did you start 2020 with dreams of traveling more? Or maybe you wanted to break out of your shell and make new friends and explore your city? Perhaps you set fitness goals for yourself, or had the intention of spending more time with your family. Regardless of how you started this year, it's safe to say it probably did not go the way you'd planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, we want to know how you're approaching 2021. Do you have questions on how to make resolutions or set intentions as we enter a new, unpredictable year? Are you waiting until you see things in your area start to return to how they were before making new goals?

Share your responses and questions with us in the form below and an NPR producer may reach out to you for an upcoming story.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

