Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9 PM

WVPE brings you a virtual conversation from The Civil Rights Heritage Center from Thursday, June 11th, entitled “Perspectives on the Current Uprising.” The event, held via Zoom, attracted over 200 participants from across the South Bend community. They were invited to learn more about the recent protests that have placed an intense spotlight over American policing and police brutality against African Americans in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.