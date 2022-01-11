-
This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot…
-
Today we discuss some of the most interesting issues likely to impact the upcoming legislative session, from tax cuts to critical race theory.Also,…
-
Some religious leaders are condemning Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's latest published remarks discussing Black Lives Matter in schools and issues…
-
Local activists have been pushing for school resource officers to be removed from South Bend Community School Corporation schools. SROs were not on the…
-
Local activists are pushing for school resource officers to be removed from South Bend schools, and Black Lives Matter South Bend hosted a panel…
-
South Bend Community Police Review Board Taking Applications, But Activists Concerned About DirectorEstablished by the Common Council last fall, South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board is taking applications for membership. To apply, you must be a…
-
Indiana lawmakers want to increase penalties for some protests – including those that may cause property damage. Critics say this is just the most recent…
-
People involved in protests that turn violent would face new or harsher criminal penalties under legislation easily approved by the Indiana Senate…
-
Legislation debated in a Senate committee Tuesday would turn almost anyone who participates in a protest that turns violent into criminals.Sen. Mike…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has agreed not to use tear gas and other “riot control agents” during peaceful…