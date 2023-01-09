© 2023 WVPE
South Bend Common Council removes Reparations Resolution from tonight's agenda

Published January 9, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST
The South Bend Common Council will not be discussing a Reparations Resolution tonight because the documentation wasn’t filed properly. Council President Sharon McBride released a statement saying the resolution did not have a separate cover letter detailing information about the resolution. McBride said the council and the City Clerk decided to remove the resolution from the agenda prior to finalizing the docket. McBride says a special committee will be appointed to work on the proposed resolution.

WVPE News Black LIves MatterBlack Lives Matter - South BendBLMSouth Bend Common CouncilSharon McBrideSouth Bend clerk