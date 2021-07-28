COVID-19 Outbreak Shuts Down Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy – which trains the majority of police across the state – temporarily halted operations because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The training facility, based in central Indiana, reported that as of Wednesday morning, 10 students had tested positive, with nine more getting re-tested. And 50 students – nearly half the class – have to quarantine because they’re either close contacts or symptomatic.

A restart date hasn’t been announced. The academy said it’s consulting with the Indiana Department of Health on masking requirements and separating students to avoid further outbreaks.

It said a majority of the current class of 117 is unvaccinated.

