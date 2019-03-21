Dozens of medical marijuana dispensaries will likely have to close at the end of this month

The clock is ticking on dozens of unlicensed medical marijuana provisioning centers in Michigan.

Starting April 1, the state will direct those dispensaries to shut their doors.

Advocates are concerned that could mean medical marijuana patients will have trouble getting their medicine.

“We’re going to see a reduced access for medical marijuana patients because of the shuttering of some of those provisioning centers that are in the process of the licensing,” says Rick Thompson, with the Michigan chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.



The Michigan Marihuana Licensing Board reviewed more than a hundred applications Thursday. But many still failed to win approval.

Rick Johnson is the chairman of the state’s Medical Marihuana Licensing Board. He expects the changing rules are not going to prevent medical marijuana patients from getting their medication.

“You’re going to end up with more product that’s been tested,” says Johnson.

Time is also running out for the Michigan Marihuana Licensing Board.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to replace the licensing board with a new agency that will have oversight on marijuana regulations.

