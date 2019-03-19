Elkhart Announces Lineup for 32nd Annual Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale now for the festival which runs June 21st through the 23rd. The 32nd annual festival features seven stages throughout downtown including two free ones.

Headliners are Gregory Porter for Friday night at the Lerner and The Hot Sardines for Saturday. Festival favorite Davina and the Vagabonds will open Saturday night.

Co-Chair Ben Decker said announcing the lineup is a special time for those who put the event together. “It’s an exciting day. As I said it becomes real for me and the rest of our committees as we work year round to bring this festival to be in June.”

Other acts include; Alfonso Ponticelli, Dave Bennett, Derek Brown and Joan Collaso.