South Bend-based band Girl Named Tom is taking home the grand prize on The Voice, NBC’s singing competition reality show, after coming in first place…
South Bend band Girl Named Tom is now one of the top five finalists on The Voice, NBC’s singing competition reality show.Next week, the trio will compete…
South Bend band Girl Named Tom is now one of the ten remaining finalists on The Voice, NBC’s singing competition reality show.The trio is made up of three…
A local South Bend band has advanced into the competition on the NBC singing reality show The Voice. Girl Named Tom is made up of three siblings — Caleb,…
Last year’s Elkhart Jazz Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. But now it’s 2021, and with local COVID cases at their lowest levels in a year the…
The 48th Annual Fischoff Competition supports WVPE and presents three days of string, piano, wind and brass chamber music on Fri., May 14-Sun., May 16.…
'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's April installment. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and…
Peace Talks Radio speaks with music documentary director Mary Wharton and writer Bill Flanagan. They’ve collaborated with others to create the documentary…
Hanukkah Lights 2019 - 9 pm.The NPR favorite returns with all new Hanukkah stories. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah…
Providers increasingly use music to help Alzheimer's and dementia patients in Indiana. Research shows listening to and performing music offers emotional…