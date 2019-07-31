Elkhart Parks & Rec. Superintendent Charged In Michigan Embezzlement Case

Elkhart’s Parks and Recreation Superintendent, Randall Norton, has been charged with embezzling about $20,000 from a youth non-profit organization he ran in Michigan.

The Three Rivers Police Department say the incoming director of a group known as Three Rivers Area Mentoring, found inconsistencies and missing money after Norton left his position with the group. Three Rivers Area Mentoring is a non-profit that matches children with adults or high school volunteer mentors.

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese is now calling for an external audit of the City’s Parks & Rec. Department expenditures dating back to December 3rd, when Norton took the position in Elkhart.

The City does not have a timeline for the audit.

A spokeswoman for Neese says Norton offered to resign from his position with the city but the mayor wouldn’t accept his resignation and Neese expressed confidence that all city funds have been handled appropriately during Norton’s time in charge of Parks and Rec.