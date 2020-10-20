Elkhart's Hively Ave. Overpass Meeting Is Tonight

The planning phase for a long-awaited overpass project on Hively Avenue in Elkhart is underway and officials are looking for the public’s feedback. The city of Elkhart and INDOT will be hosting a Zoom meeting tonight and an open house for in person interaction Thursday. Corinne Straight-Reed is the Director of Communications for the city and she explained what people could expect in these meetings.

“We will be presenting the public with the reasons behind this project, where the fundingis coming from, what the construction timeline looks like as well as giving them a fewdifferent options of the exact layout of the overpass that the public will be able to giveinput on,” Straight-Reed said.

Tonight’s virtual Zoom meeting will begin at 5:00.

The meeting ID is 923 9796 3027 and the password is 664032.

The open house on Wednesday will be Thursday between 5:00 and 7:00 at the Zion Missionary Church gymnasium at 1105 East Hively in Elkhart and will follow Indiana State Department of Healthguidance for health and safety protocols. Team members will be wearing masks and visitors are encouraged to do so also.