Federal Courts In Indiana Reimpose Mask Mandates Amid COVID-19 Surge

Federal courts across Indiana are reimposing mask mandates as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge across the state and country.

Indiana’s federal courts have been without mask mandates for months. But citing increasing spread and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, courts in the northern and southern district have reissued face covering requirements.

In the northern district, those mandates only apply to courthouses in counties with significant or high spread of the virus, as determined by the CDC.

The southern district court made a blanket requirement to all its facilities, though individual judges can make the rules in their own courtrooms.

The only exception to the mask mandates are for people who, with documentation, have a medical reason they’re unable to wear a face covering.

