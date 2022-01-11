-
Students will return to the University of Notre Dame next week amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. In preparation, the university has modified…
Indiana officials updated guidance for K-12 schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new isolation guidelines for COVID-19…
Elkhart County has joined LaGrange in the “red” category, which indicates unchecked community spread of COVID-19. All other WVPE listener counties stayed…
The Elkhart Community Schools board voted 6 to 1 Tuesday night to drop their mask mandate and move to a mask optional policy effective Wednesday…
The City of Martinsville is considering an ordinance that would ban COVID 19 vaccine mandates and mask mandates, but the mayor has doubts. Proponents say…
Warsaw Community Schools are requiring face masks for all students, teachers and staff to line up with new state guidance that eases COVID-19 quarantine…
Starting Thursday, Sept. 9, students, staff and visitors at all Goshen Community Schools will have to wear a mask indoors. Kindergarten through sixth…
Starting next week, Mishawaka schools are implementing a universal indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and guests regardless of vaccination…
Indiana schools are reporting hundreds of new student cases of COVID-19 – with some only days into a new academic year. And it's disrupting classrooms and…
The St. Joseph County Health Department is urging all county K-12 schools to implement universal indoor mask mandates. That follows Centers for Disease…