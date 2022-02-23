© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Middlebury Community Schools drops mask mandate

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published February 23, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST
In a Feb. 22 update to its COVID-19 FAQ, Middlebury Community Schools announced that the district is dropping its mask mandate effective Wednesday due to steady statewide declines in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Other changes in the school’s COVID policy include the elimination of contact tracing and the elimination of the need for students and staff to quarantine if exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, or if someone in their home tests positive for COVID-19.

Masks will still be required on all school buses, per the Federal guidelines.

