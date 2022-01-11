face mask mandate

-
Indiana officials updated guidance for K-12 schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new isolation guidelines for COVID-19…
-
This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot…
-
Some school corporations are revisiting their mask requirements after newly reported COVID-19 cases have slowed over the past two months. New cases have…
-
Elkhart County has joined LaGrange in the “red” category, which indicates unchecked community spread of COVID-19. All other WVPE listener counties stayed…
-
The Elkhart Community Schools board voted 6 to 1 Tuesday night to drop their mask mandate and move to a mask optional policy effective Wednesday…
-
Berrien County Health Department Acting Health Officer Courtney Davis has resigned, saying in a statement that she can “no longer effectively do her job”…
-
Earlier this month, the Berrien County Health Department issued a face mask order for all pre-K through grade 12 indoor educational settings. Now, the…
-
The City of Martinsville is considering an ordinance that would ban COVID 19 vaccine mandates and mask mandates, but the mayor has doubts. Proponents say…
-
School districts have jumped at the chance to implement new state quarantine guidance that allows asymptomatic students and staff to stay in school if…
-
Warsaw Community Schools are requiring face masks for all students, teachers and staff to line up with new state guidance that eases COVID-19 quarantine…