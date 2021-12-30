Indiana updates K-12 school guidance after CDC offers new COVID-19 isolation rules

Indiana officials updated guidance for K-12 schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new isolation guidelines for COVID-19 cases this week, and masking largely determines how long students have to stay home.

Indiana officials have said unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom don't have to quarantine if they don't develop symptoms and everyone is properly wearing a mask. That's still the case.

But unvaccinated students exposed outside of school or in classrooms without masks should quarantine for at least five days. Vaccinated students can keep going to school as long as they wear a mask for 10 days following exposure.

The state recommends that students who test positive can return to school after five days of isolation if they have no symptoms or their symptoms are getting better – and if they mask for another five days. If they can't properly wear a mask upon their return, they should stay home for 10 full days.

READ MORE: Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for kids? Here's what you need to know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

The state also recommends students get tested after the fifth day following a possible exposure, regardless of vaccination status or where the exposure occurred.

Guidance for parents and additional COVID-19 resources can be found on the state's website.

Contact reporter Jeanie at jlindsa@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @jeanjeanielindz.