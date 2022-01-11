Delta variant

-
With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health brought its confirmed COVID-19 deaths total to 19,084. For context, that’s larger…
Indiana reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials raise the alarm about Indiana’s overwhelmed hospitals. And…
Indiana officials updated guidance for K-12 schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new isolation guidelines for COVID-19…
Indiana reported more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a pandemic record on the heels of an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.…
Indiana business and hospital leaders called on unvaccinated people to get the shot after the state topped more than 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations this…
State health officials are raising the alarm about Indiana’s overwhelmed hospitals. Dr. Lindsay Weaver is the chief medical officer for the Indiana…
Indiana’s largest hospital system has more COVID-infected patients now than at any point during the pandemic.IU Health’s 16 hospitals across the state are…
Indiana has added 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths to its total in a little more than three weeks, pushing the state past another grim milestone:…
Ahead of the holidays, Berrien County health leaders gave an update on the county’s COVID-19 situation.Berrien County Health Department Chief Medical…
The Indiana Department of Health reported its first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant Sunday. Indiana was one of seven remaining states yet to detect…