The Indiana Department of Health announced late Wednesday Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old are now eligible for booster shots. This comes after approval for…
Today we catch up on news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, then talk to a group of health experts about the omicron variant, testing shortages, updated…
Indiana officials updated guidance for K-12 schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new isolation guidelines for COVID-19…
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. spiked nearly 30 percent during the pandemic and reached the highest level ever recorded, according to data released…
Hoosiers 5 and older can be registered for appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement from the Indiana Department of Health follows…
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in kids 12 and…
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5 and older, pediatric doctors are…
Two more members of the Elkhart County Board of Health are leaving in the latest fallout from the County Council’s unanimous September vote to reject a…
St. Joseph County’s 2022 budget and a Centers for Disease control grant focused on minority communities will now go into effect after the County Council…
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners voted to deny federal funding Tuesday that allows the county health department to hire more community health…