The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a free mobile vaccination clinic in Elkhart County next week. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on…
Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced last week that tularemia had been identified in the bodies of wild cottontail rabbits…
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Two northern Indiana companies are collaborating with a New Jersey city to turn old school buses into laundry and shower…
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man charged in the February killing of a 19-year-old man fatally shot outside a convenience store is awaiting…
Rep. Christy Stutzman (R-Middlebury) announced Tuesday she is resigning her seat in the Indiana House of Representatives. And she’s blaming Gov. Eric…
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Fire officials say a fire that swept through an Amish family's livestock barn in northern Indiana killed more than 200 calves.…
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Iowa-based recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries says the company plans to begin reopening its northern Indiana…