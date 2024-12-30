Middlebury’s Resolution Run kicks off the new year with purpose

The 11th annual Resolution Run is set to take place on New Year’s Day in Middlebury, offering a 5K run and 1-mile fun walk for participants of all ages and skill levels. The event, which has become a beloved New Year’s tradition, raises funds to support the Middlebury Food Pantry’s mission of serving the community’s food-insecure families.

Pam Bingaman, executive director of the Middlebury Food Pantry, shared her excitement about the upcoming race. “It’s an opportunity for people to make a New Year’s resolution and also give back to their community,” she said. "We’ve had participants of all kinds—runners, families, dog walkers, and even runners with strollers—come together for this event."

The race starts and ends at the Essenhaus Inn & Conference Center, where participants will run or walk through scenic local trails, including the Pumpkinvine and Ridge Trails. Volunteers will guide participants along the course to ensure everyone stays on track.

Bingaman explained that the Resolution Run has grown into the food pantry’s most successful annual fundraiser. “It’s been incredible to see how this event has grown,” she said. “Last year, we had nearly 400 runners, and this year, we’re hoping to reach 500 participants.”

Proceeds from the race directly support the Middlebury Food Pantry, helping to purchase food for individuals and families facing food insecurity in the region. The event has raised significant funds over the years, with the goal of surpassing the $35,000 mark this year.

Bingaman also emphasized the importance of community involvement. “We’re grateful to our local businesses and sponsors who help make this event possible,” she said. “The community’s support makes a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The Resolution Run is open to everyone, and participants can register on-site at the Essenhaus on New Year’s morning. The race is an opportunity for the community to come together, make resolutions, and support a meaningful cause as the new year begins.

For more information or to register, visit the Middlebury Food Pantry’s website or find event details on social media.