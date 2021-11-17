Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network won’t operate low-barrier shelter this year

The Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network announced Wednesday that it won’t operate a low-barrier homeless shelter this winter.

The nonprofit collaborated with other organizations and the city last year to operate an emergency shelter that didn’t require criminal background checks, income verification, sobriety, program participation or any form of identification.

But according to a release from the city, the network couldn’t find a location or consistent staffing this year. The release also says “excessive consumption of drugs and alcohol” by those who stayed overnight last year led to fights and dangerous situations.

Faith Mission in Elkhart will continue to operate its low-barrier shelter. The city says it will work with local nonprofits to provide transportation to and from that shelter for homeless Goshen residents.

“We all need to come together as a community to help our neighbors have access to all the resources our organizations have to offer,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stustman said in a release. “If you have connections to someone who is experiencing housing issues please help us convince them to accept the help that is available.”

The city will also provide daytime warming shelters when needed.

“Resources for those in need of housing or shelter will be available to them day and night all throughout the winter,” IHN Executive Director Mindy Morehead said in the release. “We want to ensure everyone in Goshen has access to warm meals and a warm place to sleep.”

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

