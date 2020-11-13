Guilty Verdict For Man Accused Of The Murder Of Goshen College Professor James Miller

An Elkhart County Circuit Court official confirms that a guilty verdict was reached last night in Goshen for the man accused in the 2011 killing of Goshen College Biology Professor James Miller.

Winston Corbett, 25, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder. He was arrested in 2018 for the October 2011 home invasion that killed Miller and injured his wife, Linda.

Prosecutors say Miller died after coming to his wife's aid inside their Goshen home.

Goshen College is expected to issue a statement later today in reaction to the verdict.

According to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit Commander, Mark Daggy, Corbett will be sentenced on December 10, 2020.